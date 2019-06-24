Design Museum celebrates the big 3-0 with 30 new logos

Creatives including Paul Smith, Margaret Calvert, Craig & Karl, and Marina Willer have created the 30-inspired designs for a new display at the museum

Craig & Karl

It’s been 30 years since London’s Design Museum opened the doors of its original site in a converted banana warehouse in Shad Thames. Founded by Sir Terence Conran, the museum has become an institution for design fans over the past three decades.

The museum’s recent move to a new, more tourist friendly site in the former Commonwealth Building in Kensington, and its greater focus on pop culture leaning exhibitions (such as its current Stanley Kubrick blockbuster), have also broadened its appeal to a wider audience.

It seems only fitting therefore that the group of 30 artists, designers and other creatives the museum has commissioned to create its 30th anniversary logos should have equally broad appeal.

Contributors to the Made in 2019 project range from design royalty such as the designer behind most of the Britain’s road signage, Margaret Calvert, and the architect who created the museum’s new site, John Pawson, through to fashion designer Paul Smith and illustrator Quentin Blake.

Other contributions have come from cartoonist Matt Blease, data journalist Mona Chalabi, Pentagram’s Marina Willer, up-and-coming illustrator Alva Skog, and sculptor Antony Gormley.

All of the designs are on display at the museum as part of a free exhibition, and it will also be hosting a Friday Late event to celebrate hitting the big 3-0 on 5 July, which is set to include live music, displays and a workshop led by illustrator Nicolas Burrows.

designmuseum.org