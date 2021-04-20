Supermarket products at Design Museum

Head to the Design Museum for your weekly shop

The London museum is hosting a pop-up shop designed by Camille Walala that stocks essential goods like pasta, loo roll and teabags, all in packaging created by ten emerging artists

By

As museums in England tentatively await their reopening in May, the Design Museum in London is gaining a head start by launching Supermarket, an installation-cum-store stocked with beautifully designed essential goods.

The product packaging features the work of ten emerging artists, from the painterly aesthetic of Charlotte Edey and Holly Warburton to Kentaro Okwara’s bold illustrations. Visitors can pick up food items such as bread, beans, porridge and pasta, as well as household products like washing up liquid and possibly the most attractive toilet roll to have ever existed thanks to packaging by Michaela Yearwood-Dan. On the less ‘essential’ side of things are bottles of gin and tonic designed by Ruff Mercy (the installation is in partnership with Bombay Sapphire).

The products will be available to buy online and at the Design Museum in an installation space brought to life in colourful glory by Camille Walala, who lends her trademark punchy patterns and palettes to Supermarket. The artist has continued to brighten up public spaces throughout the pandemic, and was recently enlisted to work on the cover of an issue of Evening Standard Magazine created to mark the gradual reopening of London alongside Yinka Ilori, Lakwena and Jeremy Deller.

“The past year has been really challenging for artists who haven’t been able to show work or collaborate as normal,” said Walala. According to Design Museum director and chief executive Tim Marlow, Supermarket is meant to be an “opportunity to rethink about what we buy, who profits and what we consider to be essential”. The proceeds will go to the Design Museum’s new pay it forward scheme, giving up-and-coming designers and artists free access to exhibitions, talks and events.

Camille Walala, who designed the space and a tote bag

Supermarket is open at the Design Museum in London from April 21-25; designmuseumshop.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham