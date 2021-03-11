Tackling graphic design’s relationship with race

In new book The Design of Race, Peter Fine discusses how technology, graphic design, typography and photography have all influenced ideas of race in America

By

Peter Fine has been exploring the relationship between race and graphic design for the last ten years, consolidating his research in his new book which discusses the impact of visual culture on our understanding of and assumptions about race.

The book focuses on three specific visual areas – typography, lithography and photography – which Fine says all helped “fix” racial stereotypes in the 19th century in the US. “The way in which race is constituted in the United States’ imagination is unique in its polarising mythology relative to other nations and regions, even those that are also highly impacted by colonisation and the slave trade,” writes Fine, an associate professor of graphic design at the University of Wyoming, who’s been teaching for 16 years. “The explicit black-and-white nature of this mythology has magnified its visual nature, and the broad worldwide influence of US culture has further intensified its reach.”

Fine emphasises that if designers are to create work ethically, they need to understand the full historical significance of different forms – something that’s particularly crucial amidst increased scrutiny over the kinds of language and images used to discuss race in online media.

The field has almost entirely ignored race as a subject while racial representation across a plethora of visual and material forms has defined how representation occurs in US culture

While Black Lives Matter has catalysed a wave of conversations around race, the field of graphic design has, arguably, felt strangely absent from the discussion. While many are aware that the creative industry at large isn’t representative, less time has been spent considering graphic design and visual culture’s historic role in perpetuating stereotypes around race, or excluding people of colour.

More from CR

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham