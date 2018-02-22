Design for Rail – the story of the Railfreight identity
A new exhibition at D&AD examines Roundel’s 1987 identity for Railfreight, a radical design system that used squadron marks and localised insignia to modernise a vital part of British Rail
Britain’s railways of the 1980s were a mess, figuratively and physically. Grimy trains streamed in and out of depots, through under-invested stations and between industries just about grappling with the new global economy in which they found themselves. To many, including British Rail’s clients, things were not looking good.
But the grime and dirt of the freight sector masked the fact that this was the most profitable part of BR. The goods business had seen a resurgence: the Railfreight sector had been reorganised into specialised subsectors including Distribution, Coal, Petroleum, Metals and Construction, and each was showing growth.
Two previous BR identity projects had not helped the outward image of freight. The BR Corporate Design Guidelines (the subject of a meticulous reprint by designer Wallace Henning and funded by Kickstarter) enforced strict rules of colour, type, imagery and logos to a degree never seen before on a transport network. It, along with a comprehensive investment in systems and process, helped unite BR’s motley collection of stations, stock and assets as a single entity.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Sign in
Why register?
Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter.
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why am I being asked to register with CR?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.
Access our full archive
This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.
Receive our newsletter
Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team