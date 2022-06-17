Illustration by Local_Doctor, via Shutterstock

How should studios support designers’ mental health?

Slides in the office and wellbeing workshops aren’t going to cut it anymore. We speak to design studios taking a more considered approach to mental health

By

“When I joined the industry, seven years ago, you’d hear that if you stayed past 7pm you’d get a taxi home and a Deliveroo,” says Lisa Mitchelmore, head of people and culture at Ragged Edge. “That was the same time as putting slides in your office, and all of that fun stuff.”

It feels quaintly anachronistic now, to think of a time when an Xbox, or a foosball table, was considered a seductive part of office culture. As Mitchelmore says: “It’s easy to see now how those were subconscious ways to keep people working for longer.”

The creative industries don’t have the best reputation when it comes to managing workloads, and considering the toll they can take on people’s wellbeing. Hours have historically been long, clients demanding, creative directors difficult, and agencies and studios blithely uncaring about the impact of all of that. Add to that the unique vulnerability of sharing your ideas as part of your job, and it’s a perfect storm.

“I think because what we do is so subjective, that then makes it incredibly hard to quantify what is good and what is bad design. That comes with a lot of pressure,” says Kirsty Minns, executive creative director at Mother Design.

Part of the creative process is you’re in a constant state of flow. It’s not a normal task that you’re delivering, and that does then come with mental health challenges

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER