Designer advice for your younger self

To celebrate its 30th birthday, printing foil maker Foilco and StudioDBD asked 30 creative types “If you could go back to the start of your career, what advice would you give your younger self?”

By

Foilco is one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of hot-stamping foils for printing. To mark its 30 years in business, StudioDBD suggested creating a book featuring inspirational quotes from 30 leading designers and illustrators, including Astrid Stavro, Malika Favre, Morag Myerscough and Mr Bingo.

The book is accompanied by a set of postcards in which the number 30 is designed by various contributors and printed by Pressision Creative Print & Finishing on GF Smith’s Colorplan paper using an array of foils.

The book is a (very) limited edition but all the quotes can also be seen on the 30x30byfoilco.com website.

More from CR

#KeepCreating: TEMPLO’s campaign for Plymouth College of Art

Plymouth College of Art has launched a campaign that encourages young people to “keep creating” – an uplifting message amidst a drop in the number of students taking creative courses. The number of students taking art and design GCSEs fell to its lowest level since 2000 this year. The number of UK students applying to […]

David Abbott memo warns of future adland mediocrity

“A giant ad factory where quantity is more important than quality”: sound familiar? In an internal agency memo from 1994, the late, great David Abbott warns of the dangers of practices that have now become all too common in the ad industry…

Jobs

View more

Graphic Designer

Fushi Wellbeing

Creative Designer

Monddi Design Agency

Make the most of CR