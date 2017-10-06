Designer advice for your younger self

To celebrate its 30th birthday, printing foil maker Foilco and StudioDBD asked 30 creative types “If you could go back to the start of your career, what advice would you give your younger self?”

Foilco is one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of hot-stamping foils for printing. To mark its 30 years in business, StudioDBD suggested creating a book featuring inspirational quotes from 30 leading designers and illustrators, including Astrid Stavro, Malika Favre, Morag Myerscough and Mr Bingo.

The book is accompanied by a set of postcards in which the number 30 is designed by various contributors and printed by Pressision Creative Print & Finishing on GF Smith’s Colorplan paper using an array of foils.

The book is a (very) limited edition but all the quotes can also be seen on the 30x30byfoilco.com website.