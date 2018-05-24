Designer vs Developer #14: Designing for multiple browsers

Mustafa Kurtuldu, Design Advocate at Google, discusses the pitfalls of designing for a single browser, drawing from his conversation with with Bruce Lawson, web standards lovegod and fashion consultant.

I thought the phrase “best viewed using Internet Explorer version 4.0 or higher” would have been killed off by now. It seems someone forgot to tell NASA. Ok to be fair that site is there for historical purposes, still, that message was littered all over the web in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. These days we are bombarded with websites asking you to download their apps. So not much has changed.

