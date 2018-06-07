Photo by Josh Couch on Unsplash

I feel that we as an industry are sometimes a little unwelcoming to newcomers and at times can come across as a little condescending. Especially when beginners are caught using technology or tools that are deemed too simplistic. Take WordPress, the free content management system used to power blogs, that makes up ~30% of websites on the internet. Also ~80% of sites use PHP, the programming language that powers for WordPress. But both are universally often mocked by the developer community. They are seen as too easy, technically broken and not used by REAL developers.

