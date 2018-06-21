Designer vs. Developer #16: Prototyping and scenario-based design
In the latest episode of his Designer vs Developer series Mustafa Kurtuldu, Design Advocate at Google, discusses techniques on how to design user flows and not just tacking on a bit of design at the end.
Many years ago I was designing a website and was given a set of design guidelines that were quite interesting, shall we say. I think they were going for a Zen-like approach, in that it was a style without style, they used Arial everywhere and blue was their primary colour; it was painful to look at. I was tasked with designing the flow and UI. During one of the presentations, I was asked by the PM if I could “add a bit more design” to the interface. This upset me quite a bit quite a bit; it was as if design was being treated a bit like chocolate sprinkles, you add some on top. This approach to design happens when we are handed a brief and asked to create the outcome rather than look at the whole problem.
