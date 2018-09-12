Designer vs Developer #20: How Chrome was designed 10 years ago
In this episode of Designer vs Developer, Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu speaks to Darin Fisher, VP for Google Chrome, about designing a web browser and the evolution of Chrome during its 10 years of existence.
Designer vs Developer by Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu is a series of videos aimed at improving understanding between what are often seen as two separate camps. Each video, in which Kurtuldu has a conversation with a different industry expert, is accompanied by an essay (below) which delves deeper into the topic discussed.
To release a browser when there were already established ones in the market was a bold move—especially when some of the major browsers were clocking over a million downloads within just hours of their release.
The community speculated about a Google browser as early as 2004, but the team actually started working on the project in 2006. With the rise in rich web applications such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps, the demand for more powerful browsers became apparent. These new web apps were processor-intensive and the browsers weren’t designed to handle that level of complexity.
