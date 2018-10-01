Designer vs Developer #22: Stress testing your designs so that they are flexible

How we can be creative and realistic with the websites we create, asks Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu, in the latest episode of his Designer vs Developer series

By
Photo by New Data Services on Unsplash

Designer vs Developer by Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu is a series of videos aimed at improving understanding between what are often seen as two separate camps. Each video, in which Kurtuldu has a conversation with a different industry expert, is accompanied by an essay (below) which delves deeper into the topic discussed.

For graphic designers, this will seem quite odd, but to produce boxes with rounded corners on the web was tricky to implement 10 years ago. To get them you needed hacks and horrible HTML tricks to get a box with rounded corners. Ironically when the ability to add rounded corners with CSS standardized across all major browsers, designers didn’t want to do them anymore because they became unfashionable.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Latest from CR

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DESIGNER- BRAND

Berkshire