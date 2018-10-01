Designer vs Developer #22: Stress testing your designs so that they are flexible

How we can be creative and realistic with the websites we create, asks Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu, in the latest episode of his Designer vs Developer series

Photo by New Data Services on Unsplash

Designer vs Developer by Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu is a series of videos aimed at improving understanding between what are often seen as two separate camps. Each video, in which Kurtuldu has a conversation with a different industry expert, is accompanied by an essay (below) which delves deeper into the topic discussed.

For graphic designers, this will seem quite odd, but to produce boxes with rounded corners on the web was tricky to implement 10 years ago. To get them you needed hacks and horrible HTML tricks to get a box with rounded corners. Ironically when the ability to add rounded corners with CSS standardized across all major browsers, designers didn’t want to do them anymore because they became unfashionable.

