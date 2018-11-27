Designing for death

From funeral comparison sites to services providing alternative headstones, we take a look at the brands bringing some much-needed innovation to death and funeral care – and giving people more choice over how they are remembered

Would you rather be buried or cremated when you die? Would you prefer a church funeral with hearses and guests dressed in black, or an informal gathering at home? And if you had to design your own headstone, what would it look like?

If you’ve never given this much thought until now, you’re not alone. Death isn’t something keen to confront when we’re alive – but perhaps it’s time we started talking about how we’d like to be remembered. With new websites offering unusual alternatives to traditional funerals and headstones, and price comparison sites giving consumers more choice over memorials and burials, it seems we are finally seeing some much-needed innovation in the ‘after life’ sector – and a different approach to talking about death.