Designing for The Favourite

The Favourite is hotly-tipped for major awards success. Design fans have an additional reason to love the film – its distinctive typographic ‘chapter openers’. We spoke to their designer Vasilis Marmatakis

Athens-based designer Marmatakis is a long-term collaborator of The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos. In particular, the pair have created unusually imaginative posters for each of Lanthimos’s movies (an exhibition of which recently ran at the King’s Cross Curzon cinema).

For The Favourite, a darkly comic tale of court rivalry in 18th Century England, in addition to posters and titles, Marmatakis created a series of typographic title slides which introduce each of the film’s chapters. We spoke to him about the project.