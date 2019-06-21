Designing Glastonbury’s Shangri-La

With its mix of music, art and activism, Shangri-La has gained a reputation as Glastonbury’s most subversive and experimental venue. We talk to Creative Director Kaye Dunnings about creating the festival space

Each year, Kaye Dunnings works with a team of artists, performers, makers and volunteers to turn a patch of Worthy Farm into an open-air gallery and performance venue.

The Shangri-La line-up is diverse: this year’s programme includes sets from electronic duo Bicep, Florida rapper Denzel Curry and heavy metal group Gojira, as well as an audiovisual performance from Max Cooper. Visitors can also take part in live placard making with Extinction Rebellion, join a live dating show in Shangri-La’s mock TV studio, SHITV, watch a spot of live screen printing or party with non-binary art collective Sistxrhood. Each venue has its own distinct look and feel, and the whole area is filled with large-scale artworks and installations.