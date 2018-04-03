Designing graphics for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Erica Dorn spent two years crafting thousands of handmade graphic props for Wes Anderson’s stop motion epic Isle of Dogs. We talked to the designer about her work on the film

Isle of Dogs is an ode to Japanese cinema and visual culture. The stop-motion film takes place in a future Japan where dogs have been exiled to an offshore wasteland known as Trash Island following an outbreak of canine flu. A 12-year-old boy embarks on a quest to find his missing pooch, prompting an intrepid American exchange student to investigate his disappearance.

Erica Dorn spent two years working with a talented team of model makers, set dressers, production designers and animators to bring Anderson’s vision to life. Working with Annie Atkins (graphic designer on the Grand Budapest Hotel) and Chinami Narikawa, she created thousands of handmade props for the film – from milk bottles to ID cards, newspapers and posters in various sizes.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk