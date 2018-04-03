Designing graphics for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Erica Dorn spent two years crafting thousands of handmade graphic props for Wes Anderson’s stop motion epic Isle of Dogs. We talked to the designer about her work on the film

By

Isle of Dogs is an ode to Japanese cinema and visual culture. The stop-motion film takes place in a future Japan where dogs have been exiled to an offshore wasteland known as Trash Island following an outbreak of canine flu. A 12-year-old boy embarks on a quest to find his missing pooch, prompting an intrepid American exchange student to investigate his disappearance.

Erica Dorn spent two years working with a talented team of model makers, set dressers, production designers and animators to bring Anderson’s vision to life. Working with Annie Atkins (graphic designer on the Grand Budapest Hotel) and Chinami Narikawa, she created thousands of handmade props for the film – from milk bottles to ID cards, newspapers and posters in various sizes.

Why am I being asked to register with CR?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.

Access our full archive

This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.

Receive our newsletter

Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR