Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup kit reflects the spirit and swagger of contemporary Nigeria – we talked to Nike’s Design Director Pete Hoppins about the inspiration for the design

If there was a prize for this year’s jazziest World Cup kit, Nigeria would win hands down. The green, black and white design is a far cry from the minimal jerseys worn by the likes of England, France and Brazil, and has become a fashion phenomenon. Three million were pre-ordered online and hundreds queued up to buy it in store at London’s Nike Town.

The kit is the centrepiece of a wider collection inspired by Nigerian youth culture. Other items include a monochrome bucket hat, a floral tracksuit and feather print training tops.

