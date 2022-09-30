DesignStudio’s Casavo rebrand is unapologetically orange

The real estate startup is embracing a chiselled new wordmark and a pumpkin-coloured palette, as it rebrands ahead of expanding the business across Europe

By

Casavo is a digital platform for buying and selling homes, offering a mix of properties from trusted agents, as well as houses acquired by Casavo directly. To date the focus has been on properties in Italy, Spain and Portugal, however a recent round of investment means the business is now expanding across Europe.

DesignStudio has rebranded the company to reflect its global – or ‘glocal’ as they describe it – scope, as well as its ambitions to evolve from a home-buying platform to a full digital solution for sellers and buyers. The new identity also had to speak to a broad range of consumers, spanning several generations of potential clients.

Casavo’s previously blue and pink, sans serif wordmark has been replaced with a more characterful, black and orange version – designed to flex across Casavo’s online and offline presence. The rebrand includes subtly different palettes of neutrals, blues and greens for brokers and buyers, however orange plays the starring role, appearing prominently on Casavo’s website and app.

DesignStudio has also introduced a suite of new monoline illustrations, depicting symbolic motifs of roofs and trees in Casavo’s outdoor ads. Photography feels more lifestyle than your traditional real estate agent, showing happy people sprawled on sofas and beds.

Giulia Gagliardi, chief marketing officer at the startup, says the new identity reflects Casavo’s ambitions of “revolutionising the real estate market”, and chimes with its ambition to offer a more streamlined, digital experience to buyers and sellers.

design.studio

