Center Parcs Europe’s rebrand goes back to nature

DesignStudio has overhauled the hospitality company’s visual identity, introducing a radically different new look that returns to the brand’s founding principles

The green bird and blue type that were the focal point of the holiday brand’s previous identity have been replaced with a softer colour palette and a tree-shaped symbol that DesignStudio says harks back to the company’s mission of reconnecting guests with nature.

Center Parcs Europe – which doesn’t include Center Parcs UK – has 29 holiday destinations across mainland Europe, including Parcs in the Netherlands, France, Germany and Belgium. They offer cottages to stay in as well as a range of family-focused activities all on site. DesignStudio’s new identity will be rolled out across all of these, with different ‘totems’ used to show the various options at each – for example, a wave for swimming pools, or a pair of palm leaves for the Market Dome, where guests can shop and buy food.

DesignStudio has introduced new typeface Bagoss – made by Displaay Type Foundry – which was chosen for its circular joints and organic terminals, and certainly adds more of a welcoming feel to the branding. Although the focus is on nature, the colour system embraces a nuanced palette, ranging from leafy green and a caramel brown, through to a more vibrant pink and deep blue.

Illustrations by Fuchsia MacAree and photography also helps emphasise this connection with the great outdoors, with shots of tall forests, golden sunsets and misty hills suggesting an enticing experience.

“We found that Center Parcs Europe was founded on the concept of ‘man + nature’,” says DesignStudio executive creative director Vinay Mistry. “Our brand idea, Human Nature, goes back to these founding roots and symbolises how the brand enables you to truly connect with nature and each other.”

It’s a huge improvement on the previous branding, which was feeling more than a little tired, and seems to be a valiant effort to put the business on equal footing with challenger travel brands such as Airbnb.

