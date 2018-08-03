The studio’s Sydney office has created a new identity for the trading platform, which aims to democratise the stock market for amateur traders and the general public

Following DesignStudio’s new opening in Sydney earlier this year, the studio has revealed the first piece of work to come out its Aussie office. Led by creative director James Gilmore, the studio has created a new visual identity for trading platform Stake.

Founded in 2016, Stake allows amateur traders and people without any knowledge of trading to access the US stock market and invest in global companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

