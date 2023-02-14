A titillating look at the history of men’s magazines

A series of books published by Taschen approaches men’s magazines with a historical lens and also tracks the wider societal changes alongside their evolution. We talk to the series author about the value in examining this history

By

Dian Hanson’s The History of Men’s Magazines is a six-volume series from Taschen of nearly 4,000 full colour images from men’s mags from 1900 to 1979. Hanson, known as the publisher’s “sexy book editor”, produced men’s magazines from 1979 to 2001 including Puritan, Juggs and Leg Show so she’s well equipped for the job. “We have reached the point where men’s magazines have virtually disappeared, which makes them officially historical,” Hanson tells CR.

The series begins with the first nude magazines produced in France as souvenirs for patrons of music halls in the late 1800s, and ends in an array of niche mags in the late 1970s to satisfy every desire. The evolution of these mags is one of the most interesting parts of the series as shifts in what was created were often sparked by big societal changes, standards of beauty, and an enduring impulse to pacify fragile times of masculinity. 

More from CR

Matt Williams on making a career change

Previously a footwear designer, Williams made the shift into illustration four years ago and is now working for clients including Nike and Vogue. He talks about the challenges he’s faced and the changes he’d like to see in the industry

Can blockchain make us behave more sustainably?

The initial buzz around NFTs cast a spotlight on the environmental concerns about the energy-intensive process. A new project from Ikea’s research lab Space10 asks whether cleaner ‘next generation’ NFTs can instead drive sustainability

What’s the answer to AI’s big copyright problem?

Artists are furious that their work has been used as fodder for AI tools, and copyright lawsuits are mounting as a result. We discuss AI’s intellectual property woes with Jelly head of artist management Nicki Field and illustrator Christoph Niemann

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

MIDWEIGHT CREATIVE

LONDON