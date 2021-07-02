Diana Markosian reconstructs the past in her series Santa Barbara

A new exhibition showcases the imagemaker’s evocative project Santa Barbara, for which she hired a cast of actors to bring her memories of family and emigration to life

By

Diana Markosian’s series Santa Barbara is a thing of questions and contrasts. Part-staged narrative, part-documentary project, the photographer worked with a casting director, a group of actors and a scriptwriter from the 1980s soap opera Santa Barbara (which she watched while growing up) to reenact the final days of her family life in post-Soviet Russia, and the beginnings of her new life – with mum, without dad – in California. It leaves you wondering: what is real, trustworthy, certain? And what is fiction and fantasy?

It doesn’t strictly matter. Reconstructing her past in this way doesn’t feel out of place, for what are memories anyway if not imagined recollections of time gone by, skewed through the lens of half-remembered subjectivity?

“These images don’t feel like fiction to me. When I look at them, I see my family.  Don’t get me wrong, I am not delusional, but it really feels that real to me,” Markosian tells CR. “I think [it was the same] for everyone who participated in this project. It’s something we didn’t expect, but in turn, we all came to be our characters.”

Top: A New Life. Above: The Disappointment. All images from Santa Barbara, 2019; SFMoma © Diana Markosian
Lifeline

Markosian’s straddling of truth and fiction isn’t purely for the purposes of reenacting her early life experiences. It’s also an interrogation of the American dream: the image that is sold versus the reality that is more often lived.

The body of work, which encompasses photography and a narrative film, hinges upon Markosian’s mother, Svetlana – like all of the ‘characters’ in the series, played by an actor. In 1996, the ‘real’ Svetlana fled in the night with her two children in tow, boarding a plane to the US in search of new beginnings and met on the other side by an older man, Eli, whom she had met through a classified ad. Svetlana had viewed it all as the arrival to nowhere, with the hope of going somewhere.

Eli’s House
A New World

It’s Svetlana that Markosian’s empathetic lens seeks to understand most of all, and the sacrifices she made to emigrate with her two children in search of a better life.

“I thought I could separate myself from the experiences I had as a child, and really take this on as a director. So much time had passed, yet once everyone was cast, and we travelled back to Santa Barbara, it was no longer a production,” the photographer explains. “I was processing things as I was learning about them. I referred to Gene as ‘Dad’ and Ani as ‘Mom.’ They called me ‘kid.’ The cast became my family; and for a split second, I had everyone back.”

Actor playing the mother of Diana Markosian stood by a pool, her head concealed by a tree
Mom by the Pool
Actor playing Diana Markosian mother cradling her son's head
Mom and David after School

Santa Barbara was initially presented in Markosian’s debut monograph published by Aperture last year, which brought together her contemporary, staged photographs, archival family photos and stills from the original TV series.

“I wanted the project to feel nuanced. I wanted to convey the complexity of my family’s story as best as I could,” Markosian says of the interplay between these different materials. “The staged photographs are fragments of my memory, the personal archive serves as evidence of that memory, and the TV show is the thread that I’ve used to create the narrative.”

Actor playing Diana Markosian mother stood by a wall under palm trees
First Day at Work

The body of work is now going on display at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in Markosian’s first solo exhibition in the US, where her film will be screened publicly for the first time.

“This is my first monograph, and my first solo show in America. I think it will be important for me to understand how my story relates to others. I wanted to create the space as immersive sets, so you could enter the Moscow apartment before arriving in America. Then there’s the film. It’s the first time it will be screened,” Markosian says.

“I am never really making work for myself, so I am curious if the work resonates with a broader audience,” she adds. “Will people feel my Mom’s pain? Will they understand the ultimate sacrifice she made for me? I don’t know, and that’s what makes this so exciting for me.”

Diana Markosian Santa Barbara
The Arrival

Diana Markosian: Santa Barbara runs at SFMoma from July 3 – December 12; sfmoma.org

Latest from CR

More from CR

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham