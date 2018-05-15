The most difficult shoot I ever art directed
For our Photo Week series here on CR, we asked art director Paul Belford to write about the most memorable photo shoot he was ever involved with. It involves The Economist, a photo-finish camera and a box of live rats
No rats were harmed in the making of this photograph. It was the humans that suffered.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk