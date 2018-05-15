The most difficult shoot I ever art directed

For our Photo Week series here on CR, we asked art director Paul Belford to write about the most memorable photo shoot he was ever involved with. It involves The Economist, a photo-finish camera and a box of live rats

By

No rats were harmed in the making of this photograph. It was the humans that suffered.

Jobs

View more

SENIOR B2B DESIGNER

Hampshire (GB)

Make the most of CR