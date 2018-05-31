Digital Product Design: how we got here, and where we’re going next

In the first of his regular columns on digital product design, Richard Banfield looks at how the discipline has evolved to embrace a multitude of roles and what the opportunities are for designers of every type

All Premium articles, like this one, published during the week of May 28 are free for everyone to read for a limited time only. Typically these are available only to CR subscribers. Click here for more information on how to join our community.

Image: iStock

In the dirty, dangerous, messy and manufacturing-centric days of the Industrial Revolution, product design was firmly focused on engineering processes that would increase output. It was some time before managers and leaders would even recognise that a ‘product’ was more than just a physical object.

Fast forward to today and you can’t throw a stone without hitting a ‘product designer’. But their contribution is no longer at the sidelines and the products they are working on are just as likely to be digital as physical. At the core of every new product today is a user experience, and with it the user experience designer.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

In 1931, Neil H McElroy, then at Procter & Gamble, crafted a famous memo that described the role of a new kind of product specialist. These people would be concerned with managing the product, creating advertising, delivering promotions and tracking sales. What was truly groundbreaking was McElroy’s emphasis on achieving design improvements thorough field testing and client interaction, setting the stage for evidence-driven product design.

McElroy’s influence spread far and wide, including to what is now called Silicon Valley. A couple of Stanford graduates, under McElroy’s mentorship, interpreted his product specialist ethos as putting decision-making as close to the customer as possible and making the product manager the voice of the customer within the company. These young graduates, William Hewlett and David Packard, would go on to lead their company, Hewlett-Packard, to what remains as a 50-year record of unbroken 20% year-on-year growth (from 1943 to 1993).

Today, particularly in the field of digital products and services, designers have arguably never had more influence or power

Eventually, HP alumni would spread across the burgeoning tech landscape of Silicon Valley, taking with them this customer-centric, brand-vertical, and lean-manufacturing way of thinking (the latter informed by Toyota’s just-in-time production system). These foundations allowed product designers to deepen their influence on the way we make and market products.

Today, particularly in the field of digital products and services, designers have arguably never had more influence or power.

THE PRODUCT DESIGNER OF TODAY

The modern product designer is expected to wear a lot of hats. Research, prototyping, front-end development, engineering, and experience design are just some of the skill sets required to create and launch a product. Good quality product design requires knowing about each element of the work, while specialising in one or two things. So someone trained as a graphic designer might now find themselves in a job designing software interfaces.

There is a point in most product designers’ lives when they realise that their work is aimed at solving other people’s problems. Today it is more common to hear a product designer say something like, “I design solutions that accelerate language learning” instead of, “I’m a user interface designer for an education company”. These are vision-driven as opposed to skill-driven explanations.

It might be more realistic to assume that the majority of product designers have yet to make this philosophical leap, but given the ubiquity of great products available today, we can remain optimistic.

DESIGN THINKING BY DOING

There was a dark period in design when designers thought they had to have all the solutions. Today we see an encouraging trend towards design by experimentation. No longer is the product designer assumed to have all the design answers. Rather, the designer is assumed to have some process or method by which they can find answers.

No longer is the product designer assumed to have all the design answers. Rather, the designer is assumed to have some process or method by which they can find answers

These answer-seeking processes have evolved into several formats, from doing directed discovery to time-boxed approaches like the Design Sprint. The emphasis behind these methods is to move thinking away from forcing solutions onto problems that don’t exist, and towards seeking real problems worth solving. Design can be a very powerful way to solve problems, or it can be a thin coat of paint on an ugly solution.

DIAMONDS UNDER YOUR FEET

Based on the number of job posts, requests for work and sheer quantity of books and events about product design and user experience, this might be the best time to be a product designer. However, being a one dimensional designer is not the same as being a designer with cross-functional experience or knowledge. In today’s complex product marketplace, a designer that can coordinate and collaborate with engineers, marketers, and business people is more valuable than the graphic designer with none of these skills. Knowing your design craft is good, but applying that craft to the multifaceted product world is much more attractive to employers and agencies.

The good news is that traditional design training is at the core of these cross-functional collaboration skills. True design has always held at its core the promise of problem-solving. Our work has never been solely to make things pretty. We leave that to the artists.

The art of communicating ideas, defending choices with evidence, objective customer focused thinking and the coordination of production are the foundation of any successful designer. For those designers embracing the high level of team interactivity of product design, this transition comes naturally.

A BOLD NEW FUTURE

For the reasons mentioned above, the product design space can be intimidating for traditional designers. Digital transformation of almost everything we interact with is inevitable. But for those designers that are excited by these new challenges the timing has never been better.

If you’re as old as I am, you might never have imagined that one day you’d be employed to create experiences and interfaces for self-driving cars, smartphones, digital textbooks, IoT coffee brewing machines and even teachable robots. How far we’ve come from the horrendous industrial factories of the early 1800s.

The art of communicating ideas, defending choices with evidence, objective customer focused thinking and the coordination of production are the foundation of any successful designer

In a weird twist, this new future for design doesn’t mean the old problems go away. In fact we see the same problems being solved with different solutions, materials and technology. Getting from one place to another is always a challenge for the ever mobile human. Now instead of unpredictable horses or dangerous and polluting cars, designers can look to a future of hyperloops, drones and virtual transportation via AR and VR.

Ultimately, a truly valuable product designer is judged in terms of outcomes, not outputs. Delivering these experiences to an ever-increasingly complex world is a challenge I look forward to.

Richard Banfield is the co-founder and CEO of Boston-based experience and digital product design consultancy Fresh Tilled Soil. He has published three books on product design and leadership including, (with Nate Walkingshaw and Martin Eriksson) Product Leadership: How Top Product Leaders Launch Great Products and Build Successful Teams, Design Leadership and Design Sprint: A Practical Guidebook for Building Great Digital Products, which he co-authored with C Todd Lombardo and Trace Wax.