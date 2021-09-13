French brand Distance dares runners to break Paris speed limit in ads

Photos from actual speed cameras record the runners as they break Paris’ new 30km speed limit now in place across the city

By

Ad agency BETC orchestrated the clever campaign after a new speed limit for vehicles in the city was introduced, aimed at combating pollution in the city and making it safer for pedestrians.

With speed cameras introduced across the city, the new law presented the perfect opportunity for boutique running store Distance to challenge its followers to get caught breaking the speed limit on foot. On August 31, a group of ‘outlaw runners’ – including seasoned athletes such as Lena Kandissounon, 800m champion, and Quentin Malriq, 1500m champion – ran through the streets of Paris at full speed to achieve the feat.

Distance then used the actual speed camera pictures for an outdoor campaign that was displayed on the windows of its store and on social media. “This new law got everyone talking in Paris,” says Guillaume Pontier, co-founder of Distance. “We thought it was the perfect opportunity to showcase our store and our vision of running. We believe in a running that is urban, doesn’t obey old traditions and uses modern codes.”

The campaign captured the attention of the media, and the public, with Distance then setting up its own speed camera in front of its store during the Paris Half-Marathon on September 5, and encouraging more runners to test their speed during the event.

“We love how this campaign plays with the news,” says Stephane Xiberras, president and ECD at BETC. “Normally in advertising, when you want to create a print campaign, you call a photographer. Here, for the first time, the photographer is a robot, and more accurately, a speed camera.”

Credits:
Agency: BETC
ECD: Stephane Xiberras
Creative Director: Stephan Schwarz
Creatives: Julien Vergne, Alexandre Girod, Mathis Payet
Production Company: Soldat Films

Latest from CR

More from CR

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham