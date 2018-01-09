Diversity in UK advertising: improving, but slowly

The IPA’s annual Diversity Survey reveals an improving picture in the UK’s ad agencies, but there is still much to do before the industry reaches the targets it has set itself

In 2016, the IPA set targets for the UK ad industry to achieve by 2020. Specifically, it asked that senior positions should be 40% female and 15% BAME by that date. The IPA’s new Diversity Survey reveals that, at present, just 31% of people in senior positions within all agencies are female and only 4.7% of senior people are from the BAME community.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk