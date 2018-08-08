DixonBaxi’s football-inspired identity for Fox Sports NL

Fox Sports NL’s new branding is inspired by the sights and sounds of Dutch football – from team badges and colours to popular chants. We talk to DixonBaxi about the redesign and the changing nature of broadcast graphics for sport

Fox Sports launched in the Netherlands in 2013 and has around 1 million subscribers. The channel broadcasts a range of sports – from American football to tennis and UFC – but Dutch football is its main offering. It holds the live broadcasting rights to games in the Eredivisie (the equivalent of the English Premier League), as well as the Jupiler League, the KNVB Cup and the Dutch eFootball league.

For the past few months, FoxSports NL has been working with DixonBaxi on a comprehensive rebrand. Alongside updating the channel’s logo, DixonBaxi have created a new visual identity which combines clashing colours, playful animations and an unusual monospaced typeface.

<img class=”wp-image-111982 size-full” src=”https://s3-eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/centaur-wp/creativereview/prod/content/uploads/2018/08/FoxSportsLogo.jpg” alt=”” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> The Fox Sports logo has been streamlined with shading and a border (which formed the shape of an American football) removed