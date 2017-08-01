DixonBaxi’s branding for Eurosport’s Olympics campaign

The Olympic Games has a rich visual legacy. Its official symbol – a set of five interlocking rings – is one of the most recognisable in the world. An equally recognisable aspect of the Olympics is the winners’ podium – the raised platform that athletes are stand on to collect their gold, silver and bronze medals.

Branding agency DixonBaxi used this as a starting point to create a vibrant identity for a campaign promoting Eurosport’s coverage of the Olympic Games. The channel holds the European media rights to the Games from 2018 to 2024 and is the official European broadcaster for PyeongChang 2018 and Tokyo 2020. It has also teamed up with the International Olympic Committee’s online platform Olympic Channel to broadcast some of its content on TV and will be delivering Olympic programming year-round for the next 10 years.

The identity for the broadcaster’s ‘Home of the Olympics’ campaign is based on three rectangles – a simple graphic representation of the podium. These rectangles appear in a range of colours and have been stretched and animated to create a range of on-air graphics as well as ads and merchandise.

The agency came up with the podium concept after researching Olympic iconography and historic designs from the Games. It was a clear favourite from the outset: “The idea of the podium was really just a simple expression of the pinnacle of achievement,” says Aporva Baxi, co-founder and ECD of DixonBaxi. “Athletes train not just for the four years in the run up to the Olympics, but for their entire careers to have this moment … to compete in the Olympics and to stand on a podium.”

The agency was asked to create an identity that would unite the official logos of both Eurosport and the Olympic Games. Branding had to complement Eurosport’s visual identity (created in 2015 by DixonBaxi and Pentagram) but also have a distinct look and feel.

On-air, motion graphics show rectangles stretching upwards – Baxi says this represents the idea of progression and the Olympic Games being the peak of an athlete’s career.

“We explored a sense of inertia and the movement of athletes and tried to find a rhythm that felt like it had real energy and positivity and that was then expanded across all of the elements of the channel, in everything from show titles to content,” he explains.

The system gives graphics a consistent look and feel and a sense of speed and energy. (DixonBaxi adopted a similar approach in on-air graphics for the Premier League last year, creating a motion graphics system based on passes and plays in football.)

“The [upwards] motion has a purpose and intention,” explains Baxi. “That’s very important to us because that’s very much part of the fabric of the brand. It’s as much part of the fabric as the tone of voice, the colours and the typography.”

The identity is flexible. Rectangles are used across all creative but these shapes can be tall or short, wide or narrow, translucent or opaque. They can also be positioned in a variety of ways to create a range of different layouts.

“Because the mark itself, the idea of the podium is so simple, it can be stretched in loads of different directions across various touch points and still retain the core visual values,” says Baxi.

“Unlike other broadcasters that focus on the Olympics for maybe a month before or two months before and [during] the event … Eurosport is telling the story of the journey across the entire year … so we needed to create something that allowed for a lot of storytelling and a lot of variety,” he adds.

“Obviously, there’s a strong spotlight on how [the identity] appears in motion and on air, but the brand has to work digitally, it has to work [at super small sizes], and in print,” says Baxi. “It appears in reception at the Eurosport offices … on posters to inspire people internally as well as external applications and out of home [ads], so the purity of those three simple rectangles elongated vertically created a rhythm throughout everything. Whether they’re tall or flat, translucent or opaque, because there are only three key elements – essentially, the same element multiplied – it creates this very unified quality.”

There are some rules in place to ensure consistency – such as recommended colour pairings and guidelines on photography. Images aim to capture the emotion and drama of the Olympics with close-ups of athletes clutching medals and cyclists pushing themselves to the limit in the velodrome. They also bring to mind DixonBaxi’s idents for Eurosport (the agency created a series of films capturing pre-match rituals, sporting triumphs and the highs and lows of various sports).

The colour palette combines core colours from Eurosport’s identity with colours from the Olympic rings and Olympic venues including swimming pools and athletics tracks.

DixonBaxi also worked with A2 Type to create a custom version of outline font Square Gothic for the identity. Baxi says the type is designed to complement the podium device and create “a kind of fluidity and sense of motion” in both animated and static applications.

The on-air identity is very different to Eurosport’s, which has a more understated look. For Eurosport, DixonBaxi created dashboard-style graphics with white text on photographic backgrounds. Eurosport, in contrast, is much more colourful. “That was part of the brief – how do we inject vibrancy and colour … into the brand?” says Baxi.

There are similarities with Eurosport’s branding – “if you look at them side by side I think you’d say they feel part of the same family,” adds Baxi – but the Home of the Olympics work feels bolder and more energetic. It is also designed to stand out alongside other broadcasters’ graphics (Eurosport is one of several official broadcasters around the world). “We wanted to make something iconic that stood apart from what is elsewhere,” explains Baxi.

DixonBaxi is now working with Eurosport on creative for PyeongChang. The broadcaster will also launch new assets in the run up to Tokyo 2020 and will continue to produce new creative while it holds the European broadcasting rights to the Games.

The identity will run alongside all of Eurosport’s Olympics coverage. Antonio Ruiz, VP of Marketing at Discovery, says: “We’re going to be the home of the Olympics for the next decade … [the campaign] is going to be running across all of the portfolios, so this is a big story for the company as a whole at Discovery. In some countries, we’re going to be broadcasting not just on Eurosport but across the Discovery network.”

“This is something that’s going to be alive, it’s going to be there for the next ten years … so it was essential for us that the identity needed to be simple and something that wouldn’t get old,” he adds.