Django Django’s Spirals video is a fantascopic trip

Maxim Kelly directs the music video, which is made up of an unending series of hypnotically spinning mandalas

The director returned to an animation technique that’s well over a hundred years old to create the video, which uses fantascopes – discs that spin on a turntable to create gif-like moving images.

The video features six of these fantascopes, all made by hand but combined with digital techniques. According to Kelly, the images are an attempt to “translate the psychedelic trip”.

“The visual illusion generated by spinning the disks at the correct speed coupled with the shutter of a camera is both confusing and hypnotic,” he explains.

“I was drawn to how the animations flow in and out, drifting and duping the mind and then back again. This felt a lot like the psychedelic experience to me. The challenge was to fuse the old with the modern. The analogue and the digital.”

Spirals is released on Because Music, djangodjango.co.uk

Credits:

Director: Maxim Kelly

Production company: Caviar

EP: Daniella Manca

Producer: Stephanie Paeplow

Production manager: Daphne Do

DOP: Jordan Buck

Art director:Jess Morgan

Editor: Charlie Reddie @ Homespun

Post: Nomad

VFX: Martin Goodwin

Colour: Felipe Szulc

Post Producer: Live Lawton

Commisioner: John Hassay