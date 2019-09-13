dn&co explores the art of being a good neighbour in new exhibition

Creatives including OMSE and Supermundane attempt to tackle the question ‘what would you say to your neighbour?’ for the show, which will run during London Design Festival and donate its proceeds to homeless charity The Manna Society

dn&co’s contribution to Hey Neighbour!

As the theme tune to everybody’s favourite Australian soap opera has long proclaimed: everybody needs good neighbours. In reality it’s not always the case; the initial promise of welcome muffins swiftly replaced by 3am house parties and an ongoing feud over who should pay to fix your broken fence.

The subject of neighbourliness is being addressed by design studio dn&co in its latest place-themed project, which is part of London Design Festival’s proceedings this year.

The studio’s Creative Director Patrick Eley says: “Living as neighbours can be difficult, funny, sometimes ridiculous, sometimes dangerous. With four billion of us now living in cities, and even more of us online, we have to reconsider what being a neighbour is and find new, imaginative ways to communicate.”

An array of designers from around the world were tasked with answering the question ‘what would you say to your neighbour?’ in the form of a poster, with contributions coming from OMSE, Rejane Dal Bello, Spin, Studio Makgill, Supermundane, Supple Studio, and more.

The end result is an exhibition of 22 limited-edition prints that offer an array of visual takes on what it means to be a neighbour. “Their responses reveal a surprising picture of sharing, kindness, loneliness and kinship; from petty disagreements on our doorsteps, to a call for global citizenship,” says Eley.

The prints will be available in editions of 20 and priced at £40 each. They will be on sale during the exhibition, and online at the dn&co shop. Proceeds go to The Manna Society, a homeless charity in Bermondsey, and fittingly neighbours of dn&co.

Hey Neighbour! is on display at Ground Floor Space from September 14-15 and 20-22; dnco.com