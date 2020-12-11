Do the Green Thing has got your socially-distanced Secret Santa covered

Gift your colleagues a month of motivational memes or a bespoke ASMR session this festive seasion, courtesy of environmental non-profit Do The Green Thing

Founded by Andy Hobsbawm and Naresh Ramchandani, and run out of Pentagram’s London office, Do the Green Thing has been engaging with environmental issues long before they became part of the creative sector’s everyday vocabulary.

Along with taking part in events such as the Global Climate Strike, the environmental non-profit has also come up with a number of original concepts over the years, including its annual Ungifted initiative.

Swapping out novelty corkscrews, booze-flavoured shower gel or yet another pack of crude playing cards, the (un)gifting service challenges colleagues to think a little differently and gift their creativity, comedic streak, or company instead.

In spite of the fallout from the pandemic, Ungifted is back again this year to save the Secret Santa office tradition – and comes with a social distancing appropriate theme.

This festive season the offering focuses on gifting from afar: suggestions include curating a Spotify playlist; sending motivational memes for a month; scheduled coffee-based (virtual) chats and even committing to a year of loyalty in the form of ‘likes’.

To take part, users can sign up their team or group of friends and leave Ungifted’s secret sorter to work its matching-up magic. They then choose from one of the site’s zero-waste gift ideas, or create their own.

All that’s left to do after that is set the date for your shared-screen gift reveal, and when the time comes, unmute your mic and let the fun begin.

“60% of all greenhouse gases are caused by household consumption. That massive figure includes the mounds of novelty office tat we’ve bought each other over the years and most of those unwanted gifts have ended up in landfill,” says Ramchandani.

“While our motivations are worthy, we still think Ungifted is a more fun and meaningful option, and every team that signs up could be in danger of actually getting something they really enjoy from their colleagues this Christmas.”

Find out more at ungiftedsecretsanta.com; dothegreenthing.com