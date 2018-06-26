Dodgy Dogs: Jean Jullien’s playful take on man’s pesky best friend

The French illustrator has launched a new crowdfunder with Yolky Games for an illustrated card game featuring over 50 of our four-legged friends fighting, weeing, and generally being badly behaved

Following the release of illustrated book Under Dogs last year, Jean Jullien is continuing his love affair with comical canines as he launches a Kickstarter for new card game Dodgy Dogs.

Created in collaboration with Yolky Games, the game sees players dealt a hand of dodgy dogs that come in various shapes and sizes and have different bad behaviours. The name of the game is to get rid of your dodgy dogs before the other players, by placing cards down on the table and trying to match them with the size or behaviour of the dog on the previous card.

