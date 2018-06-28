Don’t taste the rainbow, donate it to Pride instead

Skittles has once again gone rainbow-free to celebrate Pride, turning its branding black and white to raise money for LGBT+ helpline Switchboard

Shoppers picking up packs of Skittles might be surprised to find they’ve embraced a new monochromatic palette, with everything from the bags to the sweets devoid of colour. It’s part of a campaign orchestrated by adam&eveDDB, which will see the brand ditch their trademark rainbow logo to support the LGBT+ community in the run-up to the London Pride parade.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk