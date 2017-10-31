Test your horror film knowledge with Dorothy’s A to Z

How well do you know your horror movie title sequences? Guess the films referenced in Dorothy’s new print for a chance to win one

Dorothy’s Alphabet of Horror Print

It’s Hallowe’en: a day of trick or treating, pumpkin carving, dressing up and watching films so frightening they’ll have you checking under the bed before you go to sleep.

To mark the occasion, Liverpool studio Dorothy has created an A to Z print made up of letters from classic horror films. And we have one to give away. Correctly guess the most letters in the Alphabet of Horror and we’ll send you one (worth £30) in the post. Just leave your answers in the comments section below before midnight tonight and we’ll reveal the winner tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday November 1).

If you’re not a horror fan, Dorothy has also released an Alphabet of Sci-Fi, an Alphabet of Rock and an Alphabet of Alternative Music – see the full collection here. Posters come with a key of answers so you won’t be left scratching your head.