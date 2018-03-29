Dougal Wilson and The Daniels direct Apple iPhone X ads

In the latest in a series of fun and entertaining ads from Apple, directors The Daniels and Dougal Wilson highlight unique aspects of the iPhone X in unusual ways in two new films.

Apple have been releasing a flurry of new films of late, created by a series of great directors. Last year, Michel Gondry showed us the capabilities of the iPhone’s camera by shooting a typical quirky and whimsical short filmed entirely using an iPhone 7 Plus.

And this year, we’ve already had Spike Jonze and FKA Twigs team up to promote the Apple HomePod device in a charming, dance-tastic film. Now, in quick succession, the brand has released two films emphasising different aspects of the iPhone X: the ability to unlock your phone with a look, and to pay for items with a glance.

