New Dove campaign highlights discrimination against Black hair

The campaign, created for the US market, is linked to a petition that aims to make race-based hair discrimination illegal in all 50 US states

By

Dove’s ad campaign arrives in the wake of new research by the brand which reveals that Black girls can experience discrimination about the way they wear their hair from the age of five.

The moving spot opens with the story of a young girl being encouraged to love her hair by her father, only to discover that her braids don’t fit her school’s hair policy. It then goes on to illustrate other examples of hair bias in schools and workplaces.

The spot forms part of a wider movement by creatives and photographers to celebrate natural Black hair and to encourage understanding of the complex emotions it can evoke in the Black community. Dove’s ad prompts viewers to sign a petition to advocate for the passing of the Crown Act – legislation to make race-based hair discrimination illegal in the US.

The story portrayed in the film comes directly from the experiences of its writer/director, Aisha, and is part of Dove’s long-standing campaign to promote positive ideas of beauty.

“Showing this story and knowing how it will be recognised by so many people is a delicate balance,” says Daniel Fisher, Ogilvy global executive creative director of the work. “Aisha’s beautiful direction and lead on this work gives me hope that more organisations and educational establishments will do the right thing and sign the Crown Act petition.”

Credits:
Creative & Production: Ogilvy & Swift
Director: Aisha

Latest from CR

More from CR

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham