DR.ME celebrates a decade of great design with a new monograph

Not Dead Or Famous Enough Yet goes behind the scenes of how the Manchester studio has developed a unique aesthetic and an illustrious list of collaborators over the years

By

Ryan Doyle and Mark Edwards first met when they were forced together during an icebreaker challenge after starting the same course at Manchester School of Art. Little did they know that, a few years later, they would be running a hugely successful design studio together.

Still based out of Manchester, DR.ME has become well known for its outward-facing approach to creativity and ability to continually move with the times.

To mark the studio’s 10th birthday, Doyle and Edwards decided to create a 600-page tome to celebrate how the two friends were able to build a successful independent design business from the ground up.

“We’d always talked about doing a book that focused on our work, so when the decade started coming into view a couple of years ago it snowballed from there,” says Edwards.

“We see it as a deep dive into the inner workings of an independent art and design studio but also who we are as people, friends and creatives. It’s an investigation into our collaborative working practice, concepts, influences, secrets, things we’ve learned, our failures and successes of something that’s been our lives for 10 years.”

Flick through the book’s pages and you’ll notice not only DR.ME’s distinct personality but also the diversity of work that the practice has built up over the years, with featured projects ranging from its 365 Days of Collage venture to books, exhibitions, stage designs, record sleeves and apparel for an array of creative-minded clients.

Alongside these projects are interviews with the influencers and collaborators Doyle and Edwards have met along the way, including artist and designer Mike Perry and Young Turks-turned-Harry Styles creative director Molly Hawkins.

Self-released by the studio’s new publishing arm, the book’s apt title, Not Dead Or Famous Enough Yet, was inspired by a publisher who told them that a retrospective would never work as they were neither of those things. It looks like they may be about to be proved wrong.

Not Dead Or Famous Enough Yet is available now; dr-me.com

