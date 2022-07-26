Amazon Books That Reading Feeling Droga5

New Droga5 Amazon campaign celebrates books’ “invisible magic”

That Reading Feeling Awaits uses a variety of animation and illustration styles to denote the imaginative worlds that reading can transport people to

By

Creative agency Droga5 London has worked with Amazon Books to launch its new global campaign, That Reading Feeling Awaits, which aims to “celebrate the place of books at the foundation of culture”.

The campaign includes six different videos which combine animation with footage of different readers to denote different book genres, which come together to demonstrate the magic of reading, wherever you are.

In one clip, we see a girl reading in a café, which then becomes a Manga-style riff on A-ha’s classic Take on Me video, as characters come alive and break into a fight scene at the table. Then there’s some charming stop motion animation of a man and a dog in a boat, riding the waves that seem to cascade from washing machines as a man reads in a laundrette.

“There’s a magic to reading that modern-day media like streaming or scrolling simply can’t replicate,” says Matt Hubbard, Droga5 creative director. “An intimate relationship between reader and writer, books unlock myriad feelings from joy to sadness to having your mind blown and everything in between. In a world of fast content, diving into a good book has never felt so rewarding.”

Amazon Books That Reading Feeling Droga5

Amazon Books That Reading Feeling Droga5

“Reading feels so special because it’s a co-production between a book and our imagination,” says Chris Chapman, head of design at Droga5. “We wanted to show what this feels like, that while reading looks passive from the outside, the feelings it creates in us are richly multi-layered.”

Droga5 also created social and out-of-home assets which pair simple photography of a reader behind their book with illustrations of their “thoughts” and “inner monologue”.

More than 20 different illustrators, including Dan Woodger, Mat Voyce, Loulou Joao, and Patrick Savile worked on pieces for the campaign in a bid “to create an eclectic treatment that combined vivid textures with the free-wheeling feel of user-generated content”, as Chapman puts it. The agency also worked with Amazon to create a bespoke sticker pack and emojis available through Amazon’s social channels.

The focus on books is an interesting pivot for Amazon, which firmly concentrated on books when it was founded in the mid-90s, and had a seismic impact on the publishing industry. In a 2009 interview with the New York Times, Jeff Bezos said that he’d gone for that sector because back in 1994, there was “something very unusual” about it.

“There are more items in the book category than there are items in any other product category,” he said. “One of the things it was obvious you could do with an online store is have a much more complete selection.” The brand has of course since expanded into selling pretty much everything, as well as branching out into on-demand video, music streaming, groceries, connected devices, and more.

Credits:
Agency: Droga5 London
CCO: Shelley Smoler
Creative Director: Matt Hubbard
Creatives: Chris Russell, Ahmed Ellabib
Head of Design: Chris Chapman
Senior Designers/Art Directors: Hannah Stewart, Matteo Alabiso
Motion Designers: Michael O’Brien, Rob Wicksteed
Post sound and music: String & Tins
Production Companies: Prettybird, Virtual Films, Black Kite Studios, Future Power Station, James Grimes Puppetry, Isabel Garrett/StopMotion, Studio AKA, Studio Private

Latest from CR

More from CR

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

MIDDLE WEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

DESIGNER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE