Droga5 enlists 25 artists and photographers for Coal Drops Yard campaign

Launching the new King’s Cross retail development, designed by Heatherwick Studio, Droga5’s visual identity and ad campaign plays on the idea of being ‘all consumed’

Opening on October 26, Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross has transformed two Victorian-era railway goods depots (where coal was ‘dropped’ by trains coming from the north for distribution in the city) into an area of 50 shops, restaurants and cafés. (See here for our interview with Heatherwick Studio about the project from our October/November Place issue).

Droga5 London has created a visual identity and ad campaign for the development which references its architectural features. The font used (from Colophon Foundry) also mirrors the shapes of the architecture, with the curves of the lettering matching the arches of the buildings.

