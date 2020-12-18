Durslade Farm Shop launches with letterpress-led branding

An elegant identity by Otherway has helped launch the Somerset farm shop, which uses letterpress labels to emphasise its commitment to local produce

The store was set up by Artfarm, which is the hospitality wing of art gallery Hauser & Wirth. It’s located on Durslade Farm in Bruton, Somerset, which was restored and transformed into a Somerset outpost for the gallery in 2014. Gallery co-founder Iwan Wirth has described it as a place to “bring all our interests together: art, architecture, landscape, conservation, gardening, food, education, community”.

The food and community part of that philosophy is very much on display in Durslade Farm Shop, which sells products made with ingredients grown on the farm and nearby fields. It also stocks contributions from other local Somerset businesses.

Otherway was keen to emphasise this commitment to craft with a visual identity that reflected on “the importance of things made well – combining down to earth, raw simplicity with a modern elegance”.

They partnered with Bruton letterpress expert Kelvyn Smith to create the store’s labels, which forego imagery in favour of a slick sans serif face that draws attention to the ingredients. It’s accompanied by a serif logo, and a restricted palette that lets the colour of the honey (or soap, or preserve) do the talking.

Lastly, the studio commissioned photographer Elena Heatherwick to shoot close-ups of the farm’s produce as well as document people picking herbs, making ice cream, and doing all the day-to-day activities of the farm.

otherway.com