Superimpose: the small studio packing a mighty punch

As a part of our Annual 2019 coverage Rachael Steven meets Superimpose, the East London creative agency that counts adidas, Childish Gambino and Burberry among its clients

Ollie Olanipekun and Toby Evans founded Superimpose in 2014. Frustrated with the set up at larger agencies – where they felt creative output was dictated by the skills available in-house – the pair set out to create an alternative model: one that wasn’t limited to a particular format or medium, but could call on a global network of young creative talent to produce anything from events to brand identities, installations and digital experiences.

It was a big ambition for two creatives in their 20s. But it seems to have worked out well: in the past 12 months, Superimpose has created campaigns for adidas’s much-hyped collaborations with Stormzy and Transport for London, immersive installations for Childish Gambino’s Pharos festival and digital experiences for Burberry and Zalando, as well as an ‘anti-corporate’ identity for adidas’s Los Angeles basketball pop-up, 747 Warehouse Street.