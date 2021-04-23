New Eels video tells the story of an interplanetary friendship

The stop motion film for track Earth to Dora, directed by Isabel Garrett, follows the moon-bound Dora as she receives messages from her penpal back on Earth

By

The director, who’s made work for Great Ormond Street and BBC2, based the film around the song’s lyrics, which she says made her think of someone writing to a friend on another planet. In the video, Dora – who’s inexplicably stranded on the moon with a snake – receives a letter from her friend persuading her to come back home. Garrett says the story “felt quite relevant to the past year”.

Traditional stop motion sequences are sandwiched together with animated paintings, which show the letter flying up to the moon, and Dora being swallowed by the snake in order to make her way back home again.

CR covered the enduring love creatives have for stop motion in a recent piece exploring why we are all still so drawn to the technique.

“There’s something nice in stop motion about choosing the materials and textures, and being surprised by how you make a scene,” Garrett told CR. “You don’t quite know what you’re going to get until you start, and there’s a bit of spontaneity to it that I really like. Stop motion feels tactile and nostalgic. You can tell quite weird stories, but they feel quite graphic.”

Earth To Dora is taken from Eels’ album of the same name, released by E Works Records; eelstheband.com; isabel-garrett.co.uk

Credits:
Director: Isabel Garrett
Production Company: Prettybird UK
DOP: Daniel Morgan
Animation: David McShane
Paint on glass: Renee Zhan and David McShane
Modelmakers: Alice Simonato, Oliver Arnell Argles, Thomas Garnon, Richard Malone, Claire Smithson, Agatha Roudaut, Bluey Byrne
Puppet maker: Lisa Ott

Latest from CR

More from CR

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham