Eichhof goes minimal in new visual identity

Created by Pearlfisher, the Swiss beer brand’s new look features a more stripped back version of its historic squirrel logo

By

Now owned by Heineken, Eichhof has been brewing beer in the Swiss city of Lucerne for over 185 years, and still has strong links with its home region.

Heineken tasked Pearlfisher with evolving the Eichhof brand and its 13 different varieties for a global market. “Eichhof is legendary in the Central Switzerland region but its current aesthetic was inconsistent and there was little distinction across the portfolio and on shelf,” says the agency’s head of strategy, Kristoffer Fink Parup.

“We wanted to reinforce the sense of community, locality and brewing tradition that makes Eichhof so special and take this out to the wider world with a modern creative idea that allows people to taste and experience all that Eichhof has to offer.”

Centred around a new brand positioning, Neue Traditionen, the most noticeable difference is a more modern version of the distinctive Eichhof squirrel, which dates back to the 1960s.

“By recreating the wordmark to match the styling of the squirrel and creating a distinctively repetitive squirrel pattern across the Eichhof can, we are opening up this aspect of the narrative to potential new audiences,” says Parup.

While the company’s yellow brand colour has been retained, Pearlfisher worked with Lucerne-based artist Amadeus Waltenspühl to redesign the packaging across its range of beers.

Waltenspühl’s black and white illustrations are accompanied by hits of colour, while the redesigned labels nod to Eichhof’s heritage with details of the beer’s founder and the date it was originally founded.

pearlfisher.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham