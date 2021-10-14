An intricate paper world comes to life for Coventry Building Society

Eiko Ojala worked with SomeOne to design and build a vibrant papercraft landscape that appears across the brand’s physical and digital output

As almost everything in our lives becomes more digital, and we flick ceaselessly between screens for work, fun, and life admin, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for businesses to stand out. Imagery on digital platforms, networks and websites is slicker and more seamless than it’s ever been, which is why SomeOne’s work with Coventry Building Society (CBS) feels like a welcome change.

The studio has been working with the business – which is 137 years-old – since 2019, helping to reinvigorate its visual identity and branding. This collaboration with artist Eiko Ojala is the latest project to come out of that partnership, with Ojala’s papercraft landscape appearing across CBS’s marketing and branding.

Animated digital executions, created together with Univers Labs, bring parts of the world to life online, sending papery turbine blades spinning and helicopters hovering.

According to SomeOne, the brand wanted to take a digital-first approach, but without sacrificing “warmth and charm”, or relying on the stock photography that many other banks and building societies use.

Ojala’s papercraft is intended to reflect on CBS’s “diverse customers and communities across the UK”, and will become a vital part of the building society’s branding – with the artist adding new illustrations over time. It accompanies a new ‘All together, better’ strapline.

someoneinlondon.com; ploom.tv; universlabs.co.uk