Artwork by artist and writer Eloghosa Osunde

Eloghosa Osunde on drifting between language and art

The artist and writer has released her debut novel Vagabonds! which traces the lives of marginalised Lagosians. She talks to us about the interplay between writing and visuals, the art that fed into the novel, and the task of creating her own book cover

By

Set in and around Lagos, Nigerian writer Eloghosa Osunde’s newly published debut novel Vagabonds! weaves through the lives of those who fall between the cracks of accepted society. The book’s name comes from the term cited in Nigeria’s penal code which criminalises members of the LGBTQ community, sex workers, the homeless and others on the fringes – a legal hangover from British colonialism. In Osunde’s hands, the book stands as a celebration of those who are othered, and a condemnation of the individuals and structures who make them so as they perpetuate violence, corruption and capitalism.

A supernatural thread ties the various stories in Vagabonds! together. There are evocations of the afterlife, and the city of Lagos itself is kept in running order by the likes of Èkó, a menacing ‘cityspirit’, and its many amorphous underlings, including the gossiping narrator, Tatafo. Each way you look, Vagabonds! is alive with magical potential in the face of oppression.

Osunde’s writing is rich and sensorial, and it’s laced with cues from her wider creative practice. Beyond words, her ideas have taken shape in painting, photography, poetry, installations, film, and textiles. Each discipline often laps against one another: see her swirling, fluid mixed media pieces, or her collaboration with Nigerian fashion label Orange Culture, a blend of text fragments, playlists, and artworks, which went on to inform the fabric prints used in the brand’s SS20 collection.

“Everything I do tends to inform what else I do,” the artist tells us. “I write for the same reason I make visual art, for the same reason I touch any other medium: to better express what I mean; to tell a story; to remember the specific feeling of something; to send an energetic forcefield out into the world; to make what I dream of more possible, more tangible. There’s no particular order to it, which is fine by me, because order is not one of my priorities. The running thread through my practices is that they all grow me.” Yet even though her practice may appear freeflowing, it’s all in the pursuit of “exactness”, she explains: “I want to be as precise at making what I’m making as possible – whether that thing is a novel or an exhibition or a photograph or a song or a film. Once I decide that I want to make a thing real, just give me some time.”

As Vagabonds! resonates with readers around the world, and its accompanying short film approaches release, we talk to Osunde about nurturing the written word and visual art in her sprawling practice.

Photograph of Artist and writer Eloghosa Osunde stood next to a plant
Top: artwork by Eloghosa Osunde from The Orange Room, a collaboration with fashion label Orange Culture; Above: Eloghosa Osunde

More from CR

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

ART DIRECTOR

LONDON

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

BOOTLE CHELTENHAM LONDON

DIGITAL DESIGNER

HOLBORN

DESIGNER / DYLUNYDD

UK WIDE