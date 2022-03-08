Elvie_Eva_Lazarus_Mother

Elvie’s energetic new spot champions the power of women’s bodies

Launched to coincide with International Women’s Day, the spot for the femtech brand stars singer Eva Lazarus who has penned a new track about the glory of women’s biological skills

By

Titled Smart Bodies and created by Mother London, the ad takes an anthemic approach to women’s health, with Lazarus’ lyrics emphasising the complex brilliance of women’s biology, while paying tribute to motherhood.

Starring alongside Lazarus in the spot are a group of women, some pregnant, some breastfeeding, who showcase a number of Elvie’s products along the way.

“Elvie continues to hear from women that they want respect and recognition for their bodies no matter their size, shape or stage of life – and don’t want to be held to societal standards,” said Aoife Nally, CMO of Elvie. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s time we bust long-standing taboos and create tech that women deserve. Our goal is to empower and enable women to achieve everything their bodies are capable of.”

The ad will appear on YouTube as well as across social media and on elvie.com.

“I wanted to get involved with Elvie on this new project because of the fears I had prior to becoming a mother,” says Lazarus. “Normalising all of the associated experiences of womanhood/motherhood are so important and as a new mum I found it liberating to celebrate how inspiring it is that our bodies are undeniably smart and strong. I would love women to take that away from this campaign and feel emboldened. We are magnificent!”

Credits:
Agency: Mother
Production Company: Mother Studios
Director: Olivia Rose
Artist: Eva Lazarus
Post: Electric Theatre Company

