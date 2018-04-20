Emily Oberman on humour and humanity in design
From her time at Tibor Kalman’s M&Co to her current work at Pentagram New York, playfulness and wit are at the heart of Emily Oberman’s approach. She talks to Emily Gosling about finding those ‘aha’ moments that combine both humour and humanity.
Emily Oberman became a Pentagram partner in 2012, bringing with her a heavily typographic and copy-led approach that added a more campaign-focused string to the typically more graphics-heavy New York office of the firm. Razor sharp and full of energy, her work is playful yet thoughtful, always built up from, sometimes hidden, layers for the viewer to delight in unearthing.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
