Emotive new Macmillan ad emphasises the important support the charity offers

The new ad from AMV BBDO demonstrates the crucial help that the charity gives to families who are living with cancer

By

The two-minute-long film offers a depiction of the way cancer impacts both those living with a diagnosis as well as their family and friends. It also highlights the compassionate role of Macmillan staff, who offer support, humour and tenderness to others, despite at times being affected themselves.

While there are moments of joy and triumph in the film, it is unflinching in addressing challenging and emotional situations too, and therefore is at times a difficult watch.

The campaign will run on TV, digital, social and radio, and aims to highlight the crucial role that Macmillan plays. It sees a new direction in the charity’s messaging, away from just focusing on the caring role Macmillan offers to also emphasising the skill, grit and ingenuity staff offer through their work. This shift was based on research by AMV which showed that people are more likely to support and donate to charities that are seen as dynamic and effective.

The ad is released at a point when as many as 50,000 people in the UK are missing a cancer diagnosis due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, according to Macmillan, a number which could double by this time next year if cancer referrals and screening do not catch up. Every aspect of the campaign includes a call for donations as these represent 98% of the charity’s funding, which has been severely hit during the pandemic.

The campaign also sees the introduction of a refreshed visual identity which evolves the current look and feel to reflect the new brand direction in all communications.

Credits:
Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Alex Grieve
ECDs: Nadja Lossgott, Nicholas Hulley
Creative directors: Andy Clough, Rich McGrann
Creatives: Benjamin Polkinghorne, Scott Kelly
Production company: Iconoclast
Director: Jonathan Alric

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham