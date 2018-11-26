England Rugby rebrands to reflect the sport’s spirit
Onwards has overhauled England Rugby’s branding, using big type and textures borrowed from the playing field to reflect the reality of the sport
The branding studio says it hopes the updated identity will open up the sport to a wider set of people, particularly ahead of Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup in 2019. It makes the most of England Rugby’s vast collection of content, with Onwards designing a ‘timeline’ graphic device that can be used to frame photography as well as moving image, and work across environments such as TV and social media.
“A brand like England Rugby has so much great content, from the elite teams down to grassroots and volunteers,” Onwards co-founder Graeme Cook told CR. “Our idea was around the ‘game of our lives’, and pushing all this content to the front – almost making them feel like a content brand in the same way as a TV channel.”
