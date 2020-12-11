English National Ballet goes virtual for the festive season

The ballet company is marking its first digital season with five original dance films that are being released every week up until Christmas on its new digital platform, ENB at Home

By

While some areas of the creative industries were already well versed in emerging technologies pre-coronavirus, the theatre world has had a tough few months moving away from the revenue model it has relied on for the last 500 years: bums on seats.

What has become clear is that people’s appetite for live performance hasn’t gone away during the pandemic, and as a result theatre companies such as the National Theatre are witnessing huge demand for their live broadcasts.

Top: Jolly Folly; Above: Take Five Blues

English National Ballet is the latest company to get in on the action, having recently announced its first ever digital season of original dance films – just in time for the holidays.

All five films feature performances from English National Ballet’s dancers and were shot in the company’s production studio in east London. They range from the old Hollywood musical-inspired Jolly Folly to the eerie other-worldly aesthetic of Laid in Earth.

Unveiled weekly up until Christmas, the films will sit on the company’s new digital platform, ENB at Home, which gives audiences access to a wide range of ballet content from the comfort of their homes.

English National Ballet artistic director, Tamara Rojo, says: “This is the first time English National Ballet has embarked on a digital project of this scale and it has been amazing to see everyone pull together with such dedication and resolve, to embrace a new process of creation and collaboration.

Laid in Earth

“The result is five very diverse and beautiful films that are testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the arts, even in such challenging times.”

Each short film is available to rent for 72 hours for £3.49, along with an accompanying mini-documentary that gives an insight into the creative process behind the work.

Senseless Kindness; All images © English National Ballet

ballet.org.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham