English National Opera’s new campaign explores masculinity and society

Rose’s latest campaign for the opera house’s 2018/2019 season features photography by the likes of Wolfgang Tillmans, Tal Silverman and Mads Perch.

By
Photography by Tal Silverman

London-based design studio Rose’s association with the English National Opera dates all the way back to 2015. Following Arts Council England’s decision to cut the opera house’s funding by a whacking £5 million in 2014, it underwent a shake-up under the watchful eye of new CEO Cressida Pollock and artistic director Daniel Kramer.

